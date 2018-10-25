Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Menu
Check out good things happening in New Port Richey
Deiah Riley
James Tully
Greg Dee
Sarah Phinney
Rebound
Small businesses reporting sales jump as vaccinations climb
Doing What’s Right
Blake High opens free clothing shop for struggling students
Local News
Preservative found in processed foods could be hurting immune systems
Pinellas County
Museum's 'first Fridays' for healthcare workers includes puppies
Pasco County
Local teen launches clothing line to celebrate Black history
Walking Club
Walking Club: Exploring Hillsborough River State Park
Wesley Chapel District Park expanding, features inclusive playground
St. Pete Sons bring music back to downtown's Jannus Live
Tarpon Springs Distillery preserving historic Black church
Hillsborough County
Super Bowl helps Tampa nonprofit build esports arena
Walking Club: Exploring Lakeland’s Lake Parker Park
Florida Theme Parks
Lakeland Antique Mall vendors sell real Disney park props
Driving Tampa Bay Forward
Lakeland continues to create bike-friendly options
Local Girl Scout sold over 2,000 boxes of cookies
Walking Club Walker of the Week: Chuck
High school runners train with rescue dogs on spring break
ZooTampa's spring break plans include new animals, happy hours
Walking Club: Exploring Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park
Around Town
New Port Richey's historic Hacienda Hotel set to reopen
NPR art gallery brings in River Ridge High band to fundraise
Reconnections Education Center offers unique education
Pepin Academies expands footprint in New Port Richey
New Port Richey business on the forefront of medical trials
New Port Richey city leaders excited about future of Keiser University
Polk County
Lakeland school's veterinary program opens a Doggy Day Care
Managing the Pressure
Eating disorders on the rise during the pandemic
Senate Bill could require heart screenings for Florida athletes
#WalkingClub101: What to know about prescribed fires
Cardio drumming is great exercise for all ages
Plant City High senior works very hard to make history
Gasparilla Festival of the Arts goes virtual this year
Tampa's Adventure Island opens Saturday with BOGO deal
Saint Leo University's new food truck helps promote school
#WalkingClub101: Protecting Your Skin from the Sun
Baby Dream survives rare malformations to inspire doctors
Walking Club: Exploring Upper Tampa Bay Park