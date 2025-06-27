Dunedin History Museum gives a unique look into city's past

DUNEDIN, Fla. — If you're looking to find out more about Dunedin's rich history, look no further than the Dunedin History Museum.

It's located right in the heart of downtown, next to the Pinellas Trail.

The small but informative museum is full of how Dunedin came to be and how it's navigated to what it is today.

"We've come a long way from the tumbleweed corner of Dunedin to vibrant restaurants, activities, waterfront activities, social activities, identity programs, families, everything that you want in a community," Vinny Tursi, city historian, said.

Today, Dunedin is just that—but imagine the city with hogs roaming everywhere.

Something hard to picture for most of us, but that was the case in 1899, and really, the main reason Dunedin became a city.

"I think people have no idea that the first city law was to get rid of the hogs roaming in the streets, and that's why we became a town. We had no laws because we were in a town. So to get rid of the hogs, we had to become a town in 1899, and once we got rid of the town, the first law on the books was the hog law. If you didn't put your hog in the pen, you were fined and had to get your hog out of jail," said Tursi.

Whether its 1899 or 2025, this a community that's full of heart.

"People have pride in this community. It's not where they just live. They're a part of it. They make Dunedin part of what they do," explained Tursi.

To find out why oranges are such a big thing for Dunedin, or how its rich Scottish roots came to be, the history museum is open seven days a week.

You may have noticed the Dunedin clock tower is never right and hasn't been for five years.

That's due to a lightning strike, but this year, those at the history museum are hoping to bring that clock tower back to life.

On Aug. 16, they will be holding an event at the Dunedin Community Center to raise money. Its theme? "Back to the Future."

They're throwing a prom inspired by the Enchantment Under the Sea dance with a 1955 vs. 1985 costume contest, and we hear a DeLorean may even be present.

