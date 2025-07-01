Susan Solves It: Southwest Airlines fee changes

- Southwest Airlines ends its long-standing "Bags Fly Free" policy, now charging fees for checked bags and changes to basic economy flights.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury offers tips on navigating new baggage fees and maximizing your travel benefits.
Friends rally behind homeowner in Largo after EF-1 tornado
Frances was out of the country when a storm blew through Largo, ripping the roof off her home in the process. Her friends, Debbie Jackson and Sam Rogers, rallied people from Sam's Facebook group, "Beach Bum Fun in the Sun," and began moving Frances' stuff out of her home and into a safer location.
