Susan Solves It: Southwest Airlines fee changes

ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to navigate the new baggage fees and maximize your travel benefits.
  • Southwest Airlines ends its long-standing "Bags Fly Free" policy, now charging fees for checked bags and changes to basic economy flights.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury offers tips on navigating new baggage fees and maximizing your travel benefits.

