Susan Solves It: Carbon monoxide in hotels

- Many hotels and short-term rentals don't have carbon monoxide alarms, but now some lawmakers are pushing to change that.
- The risks are real, a few years ago four adults and four children were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a Lakeland hotel.
Pinellas County wakes up to storm damage after tornado rips through the area
The tornado ripped off roofs, snapped trees and scattered debris throughout the area, but thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported.
People across Pinellas County waking up to storm damage