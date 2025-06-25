News to Know for June 25

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's true that the summer rain has made it difficult to spot any of June's celestial wonders over the past few nights. This month is part of Milky Way "Core Season," according to NASA, where the Milky Way is visible as a "faint band of hazy light arching across the sky." But even if you haven't been able to catch a glimpse of it just yet, don't despair—the peak of the season runs until about September. For now, you can always check out photos of the universe from the largest digital camera ever built, which were released earlier this week, showcasing colorful nebulas, stars and galaxies.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a dry, sunny and hot start to the day. Temperatures in the morning will start in the 70s, with a few low 80s possible right on the water. Don't expect much rain through 2 p.m.

Susan Solves It

Forty-two states urge Meta to tackle growing investment scam ads on Facebook. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on recognizing and avoiding online investment scams.

Things to Do this June 25

Experience the iconic tale of Joan of Arc brought to life with a live organ score at Tampa Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $14.50

Grab your blankets and lawn chairs for an outdoor screening of National Treasure under the stars.

When: 8:30 p.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa Cost: $10

Join the vibrant drum circle at Indian Rocks Beach for a sunset filled with music.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 12 1st Ave, Indian Rocks Beach Cost: Free



