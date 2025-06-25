News to Know for June 25

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
It's true that the summer rain has made it difficult to spot any of June's celestial wonders over the past few nights. This month is part of Milky Way "Core Season," according to NASA, where the Milky Way is visible as a "faint band of hazy light arching across the sky." But even if you haven't been able to catch a glimpse of it just yet, don't despair—the peak of the season runs until about September. For now, you can always check out photos of the universe from the largest digital camera ever built, which were released earlier this week, showcasing colorful nebulas, stars and galaxies.
News to Know
- The Stormwater Improvement Project nears its end: For years, Seminole Heights has dealt with ripped-up roads, detours and construction signs, all to fix the neighborhood's flooding issue.
- Your insurance questions get answered: As part of our commitment to follow through, we sat down with one of our panelists to ensure your questions were addressed after our town hall.
- Sen. Rick Scott proposes 'American Students First Act': The bill, announced on Tuesday, would limit the number of foreign students enrolled in universities.
- Whataburger makes its 'thrilling' comeback: The Texas-based burger staple is returning to Tampa Bay, with locations in Largo, Brandon and more set to open in the second half of 2026.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a dry, sunny and hot start to the day. Temperatures in the morning will start in the 70s, with a few low 80s possible right on the water. Don't expect much rain through 2 p.m.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Susan Solves It
Forty-two states urge Meta to tackle growing investment scam ads on Facebook. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on recognizing and avoiding online investment scams.
Things to Do this June 25
- Experience the iconic tale of Joan of Arc brought to life with a live organ score at Tampa Theatre.
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa
- Cost: $14.50
- Grab your blankets and lawn chairs for an outdoor screening of National Treasure under the stars.
- When: 8:30 p.m.
- Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa
- Cost: $10
- Join the vibrant drum circle at Indian Rocks Beach for a sunset filled with music.
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: 12 1st Ave, Indian Rocks Beach
- Cost: Free
