News to Know for July 1

Rain, rain, rain: that's what the weather has felt like the past few days with these storms rolling in, all wet and gray. If you're hoping sunnier skies are ahead, you may want to lower your expectations. While Tuesday will have a lower chance of stormy weather, the rest of our week calls for more rain and even a potential tropical disturbance, which currently has a 20% chance of development. There's also a 77% chance of thunderstorms on the Fourth of July, so you may want to rethink any plans to grill out. Just think of this as a good excuse to stay in the A/C.

News to Know

'Cruise lights' on patrol cars raise questions and confusion: The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the purpose is to increase awareness that law enforcement is present and to deter crime, but not everyone has received that message.

President Trump is set to visit 'Alligator Alcatraz' today: Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the new migrant detention center in the Everglades will begin housing detainees as early as Tuesday.



Two people are rescued after going overboard on a Disney cruise: An Indian Rocks Beach family said they were on the ship and captured video of the moments leading up to the rescue.

Tampa says it's more prepared to mitigate flooding: City officials said they are preparing backup generators to make pump stations more reliable and completing projects in flood-prone places.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to look for less rain overall today compared to Monday. We'll see an onshore flow, which will keep the beaches in the mid-to-upper 70s early in the day, while those away from the coast start in the low 70s. We'll later see highs in the 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Susan Solves It

Southwest Airlines ends its long-standing "Bags Fly Free" policy, now charging fees for checked bags and changes to basic economy flights. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury offers tips on navigating new baggage fees and maximizing your travel benefits.

Susan Solves It: Southwest Airlines Fee Changes

Things to Do this Tuesday, July 1

Shake it up at Zumba in the Park for a lively mix of dance and fitness under the sky.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Sip on delicious brews while crafting your very own bonsai masterpiece at Bonsai & Brews.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 11109 North 30th Street, Tampa Cost: $75

Get ready for laughs and heartfelt moments as ambitious matchmaker Lucy navigates love's ups and downs in "Materialists."

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12



