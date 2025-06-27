News to Know for June 27

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Today is our biweekly community show, where we highlight everything from hidden gems to local haunts in neighborhoods across Tampa Bay. This morning, our crew packed up and hit the road for Dunedin, where they rode the unique local transportation, connected with nonprofits and even learned about the city's hog wild past. If you think there's something special about your neighborhood, connect with us through our contact form—who knows, maybe you'll see us soon.
News to Know
- A Holiday neighborhood eyesore frustrates the community: The view from Ashley Lembert’s backyard is not pleasant—clothes, blankets and old food are piled up outside of her neighbor's home in what she describes as an "awful lasagna."
- The 2025 guide to St. Pete Pride: Festivities for the biggest Pride event in the state are happening now, and ABC Action News is bringing you everything you need to know about the festivities.
- Largo tornado coverage takes over Denis Phillips Live: ABC Action News chief meteorologist Denis Phillips was hosting DPL+ when the stream took an unexpected turn on Wednesday night.
- Adam Sandler will make a stop in Tampa: The iconic comedian announced the "You're My Best Friend" arena tour, which will head to Amalie Arena this fall.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Ally Blake says this morning will be muggy and mild, with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Showers and storms are likely to start along the coast and push inland from midday to the afternoon and evening.
Susan Solves It
Many hotels and short-term rentals don't have carbon monoxide alarms, but now some lawmakers are pushing to change that. The risks are real. A few years ago, four adults and four children were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a Lakeland hotel.
Things to Do this Friday, June 27
- Enjoy participating in a Q&A with two World Series Champions: Larry Rothschild & Dave Magadan.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 2003 N. 19th St, Tampa
- Cost: $30
- Go to an Elton John-themed Laser Light show and experience vivid laser visuals, dynamic music and special effects.
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa
- Cost: $13
- Go paint, sip and listen to music at The DIY Room.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: 7402 North 56th Street #480 Building 400 Tampa
- Cost: $52
