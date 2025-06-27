Unique ride in Dunedin gets you home safely

FREE! A word I love.

Here in Dunedin, there's a unique shuttle that can get you around all the hot spots safely.

Local Tiki Rides is likely the most fun way to get around town.

Leave your car at home—this shuttle, operated by a husband and wife duo, will pick you up from anywhere in the Dunedin area and take you to and from the Downtown area.

The Tiki allows you to drink responsibly and enjoy the night.

"It keeps them safe," Tiffany and Bob Potter, owners of Local Tiki Rides, said. "We're their designated drivers, so they can have fun, enjoy themselves. They don't have to worry about parking or any of that hassle. It's door-to-door service, and they enjoy the open air, everything about it, so it makes it nice. Plus, we also have karaoke on board."

Top song: Sweet Caroline.

It's a fun time and sure to garner attention when you're on the ride.

No record deal, but a memorial will be made.