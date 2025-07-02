News to Know for July 2

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

More rain is headed our way today. In fact, we're expecting so much rain that some city officials have announced sandbag sites to help prepare your home and keep you safe. If you're living in a flood-prone area, you should definitely consider picking some up. Better to be safe than sorry, right? As for the Fourth, it looks like it may be much of the same. If you have outdoor plans, you may want to move them inside.

News to Know

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7am

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start the morning with temperatures in the 70s and scattered showers already happening near the coast. It's likely that the showers will only become more numerous as we go through the morning.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Researchers at the University of South Florida reveal why consumers often trust fake online reviews and how to improve awareness. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury offers tips on how to identify fake reviews and protect yourself from online misinformation.

Susan Solves It: Fake Reviews Explained

Things to Do this Wednesday, July 2

Lace up your sneakers for a refreshing 5K along the Riverwalk, then savor food and drinks while mingling with fellow runners.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa Cost: Free

Dive into the thrilling world of Alfred Hitchcock with a classic screening of "Vertigo" and discover the masterful intricacies of his filmmaking.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $10

Flow into tranquility with a Sunset Yoga session at the St. Pete Pier, where you can stretch, breathe, and soak up the stunning views.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Pete Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.