News to Know for June 26

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Yesterday was just the latest in the summer storms that the Tampa Bay area has been experiencing over the past few days. Largo even saw significant damage after a tornado ripped through the area. Some residents from Ranchero Village, a mobile home park, described it as a "freight train," which sent debris flying. While our morning will start off dry today, we'll see more storms later this evening. Maybe consider planning a night in?

News to Know

FEMA delivers a trailer to a dead woman's address: Records show that the property owner died in 2014, but is listed on the permit to set up the trailer and on property appraiser records.

Records show that the property owner died in 2014, but is listed on the permit to set up the trailer and on property appraiser records. Local brides scramble to find a new wedding venue: After Crystal Ballroom sites in Clearwater and North Tampa abruptly closed, one bride said she's now out of her $8,000 deposit.



After Crystal Ballroom sites in Clearwater and North Tampa abruptly closed, one bride said she's now out of her $8,000 deposit. Pinellas County invests millions into road improvements: The county plans to spend nearly $16 million to improve a stretch of 102nd Avenue in Seminole.

The county plans to spend nearly $16 million to improve a stretch of 102nd Avenue in Seminole. Six kids are hospitalized after a Hudson crash: Officials said a woman was driving north with the children on U.S. 19 when she failed to stop for a red traffic signal and hit a car that was turning.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 6am

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect higher storm coverage this afternoon and evening. But, even though rain coverage will be high today, it will not rain the entire day. The morning hours are expected to be dry, with temperatures in the 70s and mostly clear skies.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, June 26, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Multiple states sent a demand letter stating that Facebook needs to do more to detect and remove investment scam ads that are increasingly appearing on the site. They claim customers have lost hundreds of millions of dollars to these scams.

Susan Solves It: Facebook investment ad scam

Things to Do this Thursday, June 26

Go see a card magic show by award-winning entertainer Jason Ladanye.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa Cost: $54



Learn how to make royal icing from scratch and decorate cookies.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, Cost: $100

Go sing at Karaoke Night at Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 11109 N 30th St, Tampa Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.