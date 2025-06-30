News to Know for June 30

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's Monday again, which means those of us not on summer vacation are back at work today. Tomorrow marks the end of Pride Month, and over the weekend, St. Petersburg went all out to end the festivities on a high note. The city's Pride Festival, considered the largest in Florida, drew over 350,000 people. Attendees wore rainbow gear and waved flags to celebrate freedom, diversity, and how far we’ve come as a society. Organizers said the event generates nearly $63 million through direct and indirect spending, which benefits vendors, artists and caterers alike. Until next year!

News to Know

Protesters line a Florida Everglades highway to oppose 'Alligator Alcatraz': A coalition of groups, ranging from environmental activists to Native Americans advocating for their ancestral homelands, gathered outside an airstrip over the weekend to protest the construction of an immigrant detention center.

A coalition of groups, ranging from environmental activists to Native Americans advocating for their ancestral homelands, gathered outside an airstrip over the weekend to protest the construction of an immigrant detention center. Deputies investigate a Tampa homicide: The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said just after midnight, they received a call about an altercation that escalated to a shooting on East Fowler Avenue.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said just after midnight, they received a call about an altercation that escalated to a shooting on East Fowler Avenue. A Brooksville girl is set to represent Team USA: Raycin Kyler, 11, grew up riding motocross in her backyard, and now she'll be repping Team USA in the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in France.

Raycin Kyler, 11, grew up riding motocross in her backyard, and now she'll be repping Team USA in the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in France. Fire departments offer safety tips ahead of the Fourth of July: Safety is top of mind for local fire departments and protection districts ahead of the holiday, and some even suggest leaving fireworks to the professionals.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7am

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says the morning will start mainly dry in most areas, but the one place that may see some rain will be up toward the Nature Coast. We'll see temperatures in the 70s early in the day. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon and high humidity.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, June 30, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Airlines earned over $7 billion in checked bag fees last year, with low-cost carriers leading in revenue per passenger. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on potentially saving money on checked bag fees while traveling.

Susan Solves It: Airlines Cashing In

Daly Discoveries

Future Broadway stars shine at a free summer camp taking place at a famed Sarasota playhouse. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has been hosting the free camp for 10 years.

Future Broadway stars shine at free summer camp at famed Sarasota playhouse

Things to Do this Monday, June 30

Dive into holiday cheer with summer fun and make a difference for kids in need. Bring a toy and enjoy exciting activities.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Get your heart pumping with a high-energy HIIT session surrounded by nature, perfect for all fitness levels.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Catch a captivating romantic comedy exploring modern matchmaking dilemmas with star-studded performances you won't want to miss.

When: 7:15 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.