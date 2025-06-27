Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Parrotdise Express Boat Tours will take you out to see Florida's beauty

Parrotdise Express Boat Tours
Parrotdise Express Boat Tours
Parrotdise Express Boat Tours
Posted

The Dunedin Marina is open for business, and charter boats are ready for you.

Captain Jeff runs Parrotdise Express Boat Tours.

They've called Dunedin home for the past 14 years, operating two boats.

They'll take you out in our beautiful waters, offering you just about any experience from private cruises, dolphin tours, dinner cruises and even just relaxing scenic trips.

"This marina is a very vibrant waterfront activity marina. We've got pretty much anything you might want to do down here, from our dolphin and sunset dolphin cruises, things like that. We've got fishing boats. We've got three different fishing boats, a couple charter sailboats down here. So there's something for everybody to do," Captain Jeff said.

The marina has been closed for the past eight months due to Hurricane Helene, but the charter captains have been running.

Captain Jeff said business is picking up, and they are having a good year.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.