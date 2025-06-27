Parrotdise Express Boat Tours will take you out to see Florida's beauty

The Dunedin Marina is open for business, and charter boats are ready for you.

Captain Jeff runs Parrotdise Express Boat Tours.

They've called Dunedin home for the past 14 years, operating two boats.

They'll take you out in our beautiful waters, offering you just about any experience from private cruises, dolphin tours, dinner cruises and even just relaxing scenic trips.

"This marina is a very vibrant waterfront activity marina. We've got pretty much anything you might want to do down here, from our dolphin and sunset dolphin cruises, things like that. We've got fishing boats. We've got three different fishing boats, a couple charter sailboats down here. So there's something for everybody to do," Captain Jeff said.

The marina has been closed for the past eight months due to Hurricane Helene, but the charter captains have been running.

Captain Jeff said business is picking up, and they are having a good year.