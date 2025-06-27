Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Dunedin nonprofit makes getting out in the community fun for everyone

The bicyclists are volunteers with Joy Rides Dunedin, and their guests are those adults and kids who may not be able to get out on a bicycle.
Dunedin nonprofit makes getting out in the community fun for everyone
Joy Rides Dunedin
Posted
and last updated

DUNEDIN, Fla. — If you're in Dunedin and see some bikers with rickshaws, stop and wave.

The bicyclists are volunteers with Joy Rides Dunedin, and their guests are those adults and kids who may not be able to get out on a bicycle.

WATCH Dunedin nonprofit makes getting out in the community fun for everyone

Dunedin nonprofit makes getting out in the community fun for everyone

"I think in a lot of cases, people haven't ridden a bike for years. In many cases, probably not since they were a kid, so it really brings a sense of usefulness back to them," Janae Havill with Joy Rides of Dunedin explained.

This all-volunteer organization allows those with limited mobility to experience a bike ride, get outdoors, and see the unique sites of Dunedin.

They have trips about six days a week, mainly from assisted living facilities, and help put a smile on people's faces.

"Dunedin is set up perfectly for this concept, getting residents out from the assisted living facilities, getting the breeze of the ride, enjoying the scenes. It's rewarding to us as much as it is to them. We get first-time passengers who are a little tentative, are a little afraid to get on it. And we get at the halfway light, we're turning around, and she's like, 'Are we coming back already?' It's really fun," said John Havill with Joy Rides Dunedin.

It's a rewarding experience for the passengers and cyclists alike.

"This is the first volunteer position that I took after I retired, and it's very rewarding. You get a little exercise, you get to chat it up with people, and you just feel good that you're helping people," said volunteer Patti Hansen.

Joy Rides could always use more volunteers to help make these rides possible for as many people in the community, and you don't have to be an avid cyclist to participate.

"They're all electric assists, and they have full gears, so we have volunteers at all levels of fitness. And it's really about just getting out, because you can put it in the high level of assist, and then it's hardly any work, but it's still fun. You get to socialize, and we're really friendly groups," Win Dermody, volunteer with Joy Rides Dunedin, said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.