Dunedin nonprofit makes getting out in the community fun for everyone

DUNEDIN, Fla. — If you're in Dunedin and see some bikers with rickshaws, stop and wave.

The bicyclists are volunteers with Joy Rides Dunedin, and their guests are those adults and kids who may not be able to get out on a bicycle.

"I think in a lot of cases, people haven't ridden a bike for years. In many cases, probably not since they were a kid, so it really brings a sense of usefulness back to them," Janae Havill with Joy Rides of Dunedin explained.

This all-volunteer organization allows those with limited mobility to experience a bike ride, get outdoors, and see the unique sites of Dunedin.

They have trips about six days a week, mainly from assisted living facilities, and help put a smile on people's faces.

"Dunedin is set up perfectly for this concept, getting residents out from the assisted living facilities, getting the breeze of the ride, enjoying the scenes. It's rewarding to us as much as it is to them. We get first-time passengers who are a little tentative, are a little afraid to get on it. And we get at the halfway light, we're turning around, and she's like, 'Are we coming back already?' It's really fun," said John Havill with Joy Rides Dunedin.

It's a rewarding experience for the passengers and cyclists alike.

"This is the first volunteer position that I took after I retired, and it's very rewarding. You get a little exercise, you get to chat it up with people, and you just feel good that you're helping people," said volunteer Patti Hansen.

Joy Rides could always use more volunteers to help make these rides possible for as many people in the community, and you don't have to be an avid cyclist to participate.

"They're all electric assists, and they have full gears, so we have volunteers at all levels of fitness. And it's really about just getting out, because you can put it in the high level of assist, and then it's hardly any work, but it's still fun. You get to socialize, and we're really friendly groups," Win Dermody, volunteer with Joy Rides Dunedin, said.