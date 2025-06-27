Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Chandeliers light up Dunedin neighborhoods

Chandeliers of Dunedin
WFTS
Chandeliers of Dunedin
Posted

Dunedin is a fun and quirky city in Pinellas County.

Among oranges on homes (a longstanding Dunedin tradition), you may even find chandeliers hanging from trees.

The chandeliers are works of art and like nothing you've seen before.

The light fixtures are decorated from top to bottom and hang from trees, often in front of Dunedin homes.

These are handcrafted masterpieces, typically with a theme.

Max Helm started the tradition eight years ago; he's now retired. Cindy Abell is a local artist who took over helping people near and far make their own or have one custom-made.

"It's beautiful in a world that is so crazy right now. It's like looking up and seeing sunlight in the night, and each and every one of them has its own story or its own look or its own creation. And we're all over," said Abell. "As I always say, you can take the chandelier out of Dunedin, but wherever that hangs, you're going to see Dunedin. That's just who we are. It's our history."

Abell holds workshops for those interested in making one, or you can get her to make something custom for you.

If you're interested or just want to see more chandeliers, click here to join the group on Facebook.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.