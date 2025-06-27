Chandeliers light up Dunedin neighborhoods

Dunedin is a fun and quirky city in Pinellas County.

Among oranges on homes (a longstanding Dunedin tradition), you may even find chandeliers hanging from trees.

The chandeliers are works of art and like nothing you've seen before.

The light fixtures are decorated from top to bottom and hang from trees, often in front of Dunedin homes.

These are handcrafted masterpieces, typically with a theme.

Max Helm started the tradition eight years ago; he's now retired. Cindy Abell is a local artist who took over helping people near and far make their own or have one custom-made.

"It's beautiful in a world that is so crazy right now. It's like looking up and seeing sunlight in the night, and each and every one of them has its own story or its own look or its own creation. And we're all over," said Abell. "As I always say, you can take the chandelier out of Dunedin, but wherever that hangs, you're going to see Dunedin. That's just who we are. It's our history."

Abell holds workshops for those interested in making one, or you can get her to make something custom for you.

If you're interested or just want to see more chandeliers, click here to join the group on Facebook.

