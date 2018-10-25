Watch

Traffic

Major Incidents Reported:

  • The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 75 southbound at mile marker 194.
  • Injuries are reported at this moment.
  • I-75 southbound at SR681 will be shut down while the investigation is conducted.
  • Southbound traffic on I75 will be rerouted at SR681 to surface roads traversing south.
  • Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid the area until the roadway reopens.
Sarah Phinney

4:37 PM, Oct 25, 2018

