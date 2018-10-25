Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Traffic
Major Incidents Reported:
- The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 75 southbound at mile marker 194.
- Injuries are reported at this moment.
- I-75 southbound at SR681 will be shut down while the investigation is conducted.
- Southbound traffic on I75 will be rerouted at SR681 to surface roads traversing south.
- Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid the area until the roadway reopens.