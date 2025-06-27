Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dunedin summer camp gives kids an opportunity to become chefs

Palate Culinary Services
WFTS
Palate Culinary Services
Posted

The next generation of chefs is hard at work learning valuable cooking skills, thanks to a kids' cooking summer camp in Dunedin.

The young chefs are between the ages of 8 and 15.

They spend one week learning how to prepare recipes with local caterer Palate Culinary Services.

We visited when the chefs were making an Asian inspired meal: chicken with peanut sauce, Thai coconut soup and chocolate lava cakes for dessert.

Chef Debbie McGiffin has been running the camp for the past 28 summers.

The camp is a popular one among parents and the kids.

"Seeing them have more confidence when they're finished. They come in on Monday, everybody's a little timid, not real sure what's gonna happen, how it's gonna go. By Friday, they have made friends. They're confident. They're going home and trying some of the recipes at home already, which just makes me so happy. Out of everything that we do—catering, cooking classes, adult classes, teaching kids—camp is my absolute favorite part of my job," said McGiffin.

On Fridays, the kids prepare a five-course meal to enjoy with a guest of their choice.

