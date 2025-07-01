Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Innovative artists Marlene Rose and Erin Hanson team up for free Clearwater gallery show

Rose, a glass sculptor, and Hanson, an open impressionist, have international followings.
Innovative artists Marlene Rose and Erin Hanson team up for free Clearwater gallery show
sean daly
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A superhero team-up of groundbreaking artists — glass sculptor Marlene Rose and "open impressionist" painter Erin Hanson — is duetting in a free gallery show in downtown Clearwater.

The show, which runs until Aug. 1, features vibrant, meditative works from both of the world-renowned talents, all on display at the Marlene Rose Gallery (416 Cleveland St, Clearwater).

"I met Marlene at an art show and it was like finding my kindred spirit," says Erin Hanson, who created her own unique style of capturing epic landscapes.

"Open Impressionism" is an oil painting where the brush strokes are presented side by side.

Marlene Rose is just as inventive, her sculpting based on an ancient metal-casting technique.

"Like Erin said, there's my sister, there's my kindred spirit," adds Marlene.

As well as being coveted artists, both women have proved successful running the business side of art.

For more on this show and the Marlene Rose Gallery, go here.

For more of Sean's "Daly Discoveries," follow him on Instagram at @seandalytv.

