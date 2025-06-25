Watch Now
Susan Solves It: Action Against Facebook Scams

ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on recognizing and avoiding online investment scams.
  • 42 states urge Meta to tackle growing investment scam ads on Facebook.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on recognizing and avoiding online investment scams.

