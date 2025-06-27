Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Typsy Gypsy thrift store goes self-service, self-pay

A Dunedin thrift store is braving a new time by going self-service, self-pay.

Most days at the Typsy Gypsy Thrift Store you may not even have staff here.

But, like most thrift stores, you never know what you're going to find. The store is full of hidden gems, and the inventory can change every day.

"Here in the store, you can come in, browse, shop, wherever and however you want, take your time. Some people come in for 10 minutes, some people come in for an hour, and then on the way out, you can pay by cash or credit card, and you bag it up, and off you go. So there's no pressure. There's no salespeople putting pressure on you. It's just a great fun time," said owner Christina Ward.

The process is easy and there are directions on the wall, so nothing to be intimidated about.

Although it's different than most thrift stores, it just may be the future.

"I try to keep it very quirky, very novel, and I try to maintain a very high standard, and people are appreciative of that, I think, because I can offer a very high standard at very low prices, I think relatively speaking, and the community's embraced," said Ward.

The Typsy Gypsy is open six days a week and you can find them right off Main Street in Dunedin.

