The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 launches today

TAMPA FLA. — The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 is a brand new television station on the air where you can watch local news, national news and more!

Beginning July 1, 2025, you can catch daytime talk and primetime shows, such as Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Suits, on The Spot. You can also watch the new Denis Phillips Live with ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips as he hangs out and goes in depth on weather and tons of other topics.

And starting this fall, The Spot will be the official TV home for the Tampa Bay Lightning! All games will be broadcast on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 for FREE.

The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 is available free for anyone with access to broadcast TV. The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 and ABC Action news are owned by the same parent company, E.W. Scripps.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. For more information and full programming guide, visit The Spot - Tampa Bay 66.