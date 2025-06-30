Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Future Broadway stars shine at free summer camp at famed Sarasota playhouse

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has been hosting the free camp for 10 years
SARASOTA, Fla. — Future Broadway stars and TV starlets are learning their stagelight chops at a free summer camp at Sarasota's famed Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

This is the 10th year the professional playhouse has opened its prestigious doors for the "Stage of Discovery" program, which is open to hopeful singers, actors, dancers and more across Tampa Bay.

For kids with showbiz aspirations — whether it's in front of an audience or working backstage — WBTT founder Nate Jacobs wanted to create "a bridge into their passions and their dreams."

The nonprofit collaborates with the community to offer the camp free of charge to students aged 11 to 18.

For more on Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe — its professional shows and their programs for kids — go here.

