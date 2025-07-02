Susan Solves It: Fake Reviews Explained

'Cruise lights' on Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office patrol cars raise questions, confusion among drivers

Every driver knows that when you see red and blue flashing lights on a patrol car, you slow down, pull over, or get out of the way.

But in Hillsborough County, drivers will also now see deputies with their lights on, but not flashing. They're called "cruise lights," and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) recently implemented their use on all patrol vehicles.