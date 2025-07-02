Susan Solves It: Fake Reviews Explained

- Researchers at the University of South Florida reveal why consumers often trust fake online reviews and how to improve awareness.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury offers tips on how to identify fake reviews and protect yourself from online misinformation.
'Cruise lights' on Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office patrol cars raise questions, confusion among drivers
Every driver knows that when you see red and blue flashing lights on a patrol car, you slow down, pull over, or get out of the way.
But in Hillsborough County, drivers will also now see deputies with their lights on, but not flashing. They're called "cruise lights," and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) recently implemented their use on all patrol vehicles.
"Cruise lights" on HCSO patrol cars raise questions and confusion among drivers