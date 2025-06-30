Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Airlines cashing in

ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on potentially saving money on checked bag fees while traveling.
Susan Solves It: Airlines Cashing In
airline fees
Posted
  • Airlines earned over $7 billion in checked bag fees last year, with low-cost carriers leading in revenue per passenger.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on potentially saving money on checked bag fees while traveling.

Pinellas County wakes up to storm damage after tornado rips through the area

The tornado ripped off roofs, snapped trees and scattered debris throughout the area, but thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported.

People across Pinellas County waking up to storm damage

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.