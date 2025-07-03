News to Know for July 3

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's nearly that time: fireworks, brews and hot dogs await as we prepare for the Fourth of July weekend, and although we can expect some rain, that's no reason to cancel all our plans. In fact, if you want to get a fireworks show in early, there are plenty of events from Clearwater to Sarasota taking place tonight. Just be sure to check our radar before you head over. No matter how you end up spending the weekend, we hope you have a safe and happy holiday.

News to Know

Doctors offer advice for veterans triggered by fireworks: For those living with PTSD, hearing fireworks can bring back memories of combat and gun violence.

For those living with PTSD, hearing fireworks can bring back memories of combat and gun violence. Pasco County neighbors are on edge ahead of weekend rain: For months, Martin Chacon and his next-door neighbors couldn’t use the road to their homes because it was underwater.



For months, Martin Chacon and his next-door neighbors couldn’t use the road to their homes because it was underwater. Planting efforts aim to address a decline in trees: The Historic Kenwood Neighborhood Association is embarking on a grassroots effort to bring more trees to the neighborhood.

The Historic Kenwood Neighborhood Association is embarking on a grassroots effort to bring more trees to the neighborhood. Ford recalls more than 200,000 vehicles: Ford said that the rearview camera can either display a blank image or that the image may remain on the display after the driver finishes backing up.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 6am

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we should expect scattered rain and storms to return today, starting in the morning along the coast and eventually spreading east. Temperatures will start in the 70s early, then warm into the mid and upper-80s during the afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, July 3, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Many people are unaware that their personal information is publicly available online; however, there are steps they can take to reclaim their privacy. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on searching for and removing your personal information from the internet.

Susan Solves It: Protecting Your Privacy

Things to Do this Thursday, July 3

Grab your mat and get ready to stretch and strengthen at Pilates in the Park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Celebrate Independence Day with a night filled with live music, delicious food, and a dazzling fireworks show at Madeira Beach.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach Cost: Free

Stroll through the Sunset Market for an evening of artisan goodies, tasty treats, and live music in a family and pet-friendly atmosphere.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 3659 Midtown Dr, Tampa Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.