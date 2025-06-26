Susan Solves It: Facebook investment ad scam

- Multiple states sent a demand letter saying Facebook needs to do more to detect and remove investment scam ads that are popping up more often on the site.
- They claim customers have lost hundreds of millions of dollars to these scams.
'Nonsense' or necessary? HOA board approves $82,000 in assessments to challenge trademark of name
The ABC Action News I-Team has learned the name of a small neighborhood association in Pinellas County is at the center of a very expensive legal battle. Homeowners in the Stonebriar subdivision are racking up thousands in legal fees.
