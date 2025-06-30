Pathways to Palmetto aims to make one of Tampa's most vulnerable neighborhoods more resilient to hurricanes. The multi-million dollar project is designed to bring major improvements to the flood-prone Palmetto Beach.

The project plans were unveiled last year, but after Hurricane Helene, the loss of a key city leader, and questions about funding, many residents worry if this project will still move forward.

Kelley Azcona lives in the area and is the president of the Palmetto Beach Community Association.

WATCH full report by Keely McCormick

Palmetto Beach residents concerned about the state of the seawall this hurricane season

“Last hurricane season was definitely a gut punch to a lot of homeowners and property owners. We’ve seen a lot of people leaving. I’ve seen homes that are inhabitable," Azcona said.

She said the hurricane last year was really hard on her community, and now nerves are high as hurricane season is officially here.

Hurricane Helene ripped up parts of the seawall as the water rushed over it and flooded homes. The city has patched up parts of the seawall since then and made temporary improvements to prepare for this season.

Officials say the current seawall is at the end of its service life—that's where Pathways to Palmetto comes in. The project plans will raise the seawall by several feet, making this community more resilient to rising waters and future storms.

There has been a growing concern about funding. FEMA backs part of the project, but recent announcements from the Trump Administration suggest the agency could be restructured or phased out.

Brandon Campbell with the City of Tampa said that it will likely not impact the funding for this project.

“Right now, we’re not too concerned about FEMA. We do have a grant agreement that’s executed, so we’re continuing to coordinate with them on project needs and requirements," Campbell said.

City Councilwoman Gwen Henderson, who represented Palmetto Beach and supported the project, recently passed away. A special election to fill her position is scheduled for September.

The city said her passing will not stall the project and that there is enough support across city leaders to keep it moving forward. They added that this project will take about five years to complete. Residents hope the seawall can make it that long.

"I don’t know how this area, which is such an awesome area in the city, is going to sustain… So it is kind of scary, especially when you own a home and properties, to think about the future," Azcona said.

The city said in the meantime, they will continue to fill in the seawall as needed and make temporary fixes until construction begins.