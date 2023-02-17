It's a Good Morning to be in Odessa

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Odessa.

Nearly 3 years after fire, Odessa's Three Brothers Pizza reopens

A fire destroyed the location nearly two and a half years ago.

But after a lot of construction, they're back doing what they love in this community — making pizza.

The brothers were able to re-open on February 1, and immediately, business was booming.

Odessa's Suncoast Stables and Riding Academy

Kids of all ages come here to learn to ride horses for show.

It's something owner Krystle Lee is experienced with and passionate about.

All the horses here are also trained to drive.

ReConnections Education Center prepares to open larger facility in Odessa

A New Port Richey nonprofit school focused on supporting kids with unique differences is in the process of moving to Odessa.

You're not going to find your traditional school setting at the ReConnections Education Center.

First, there's a 3:1 ratio for students to learn academics and life skills. Plus, playtime happens here!

For nearly 45 years, Keystone Farmer's Market makes fresh, local food available

The Keystone Market is a staple in the community; it's been off Keystone Road since 1978.

"We're a local farmer's market that very much follows the traditions of the Florida roadside produce stands. We have a lot of local producers that bring things here. Everything from milk and beef, you know, all kinds of tomatoes, strawberries. We're also very focused on helping people to connect with nature through food and agriculture," explained owner Jeffrey Bakshis.

Baskhis has owned the market for the past 10 years and is dedicated to preserving it and making it his own.

Brooker Creek Preserve is Pinellas County's largest natural area

Pinellas County's Brooker Creek Preserve is one of the county's most precious parks.

The preserve sits on 8,700 acres, the largest natural area in Pinellas County.

You pull into the preserve right off Keystone Road. Make sure you watch for animals and head all the way back to the parking lot.

Off to greener pastures: Odessa facility hosts retired racing horses

A second chance at life.

Whether it be a second career or a place to finish out their remaining days, these former racing horses needed somewhere to go.

In its 25th year, Odessa Wildlife Sanctuary finds continued support in giving animals a good home

One Odessa nonprofit has been making sure animals across Tampa Bay have a safe home.

Andy Kline co-founded the Odessa Wildlife Sanctuary with just one horse. It's now turned into more than 400 animals.

But it's something that wouldn't be possible without the help of the community.

Keystone Ranch brings together families and animals in Odessa

If you're looking for a family-friendly event space, we found one of the perfect spots in Odessa.

Keystone Ranch specializes in family-friendly parties where you'll get to touch and/or feed goats, pigs and chickens.

It's locally owned by two families who bought the property about a year ago.

Hillsborough County's Lake Rogers Park offers peaceful walking path

If you're looking for a new place to go for a walk, trail run, or just enjoy nature, we found the perfect spot in Odessa.

It's in Hillsborough County's Lake Rogers Conversation Park.

Take a quick walk from the parking lot, where you have to pay $2, down to lake Rogers.

Elizabeth's Animal Rescue and Sanctuary helps connect dogs to loving families

If there's one thing we learned in the Odessa community, it's that they love animals.

That's just the case at Elizabeth's Animal Rescue and Sanctuary or E.A.R.S. for short.

They're a dog rescue that loves and cares for dogs looking for a new home.

Odessa dog boarding, daycare facility helps provide safe place for rescues

The Mutt Meetup on Gunn Highway is a doggy daycare and boarding facility.

It specializes in helping dogs get some much-needed exercise and socialization.

A unique factor to their boarding services is that most of their dogs are outside playing.

Pye Road Meadworks draws customers from all over the world

Tucked away in a shopping center off Gunn Highway in Odessa is Pye Road Meadworks.

The owners say it's a mix between beer and wine, featuring the best of both worlds.

Mead is essentially a honey wine, and they specialize in a sweet dessert style, and it's all (99.5%) made with local honey.

Pasco County nonprofit supports teachers and students all year long

Marjorie's Hope is a nonprofit that was started to help teachers with school supplies or even clothes for the school year.

It's named after Debi Shackowsky's sister, Marjorie, a teacher, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver.

Over the past 10 years, Marjorie's Hope has grown significantly, filling backpacks twice a year for kids in need and helping students in any way they can.

Odessa eagle scout gives back with mobile food pantry

Jackson Davis spent years transforming an old Pasco County School bus into a mobile food pantry to help the community of Odessa.

The Big Blue Bus is nicknamed “The Eagle” after his Eagle Scout Project, and Davis thought out every detail.

“It started off as just a typical yellow school bus. I mean, a couple years ago, it was driving around kids,” Davis said.

Owner of Odessa cattle company hopes to inspire next generation

"We are on a postage stamp of what the old ranch used to be," explained Mike Ramasanto, owner of Bar4R Cattle Co.

Situated on land next to Starkey Market, the cows are something thousands of people drive by every day and have no idea about their story.

Ramasanto has been on this land for four years. But he was born and raised in Florida, much like the family before him. Ramasanto is a true Florida cowboy.

Keystone neighbors continue fighting subdivision development

Keystone and Odessa are known for wide-open spaces. In fact, the area has its own community plan, which helps keep it rural and less developed than other parts of Hillsborough County.

But, neighbors continue to fight the county over a new subdivision. They say the development would not only break that plan but also cause infrastructure problems.

"We have the largest tracks of undeveloped land in this part of the county," said Missy Nordbeck. "We have a target on our back."

Rehabbing farm animals at Lady Bug Farm

The Lady Bug Farm is a sanctuary for abandoned, abused and injured farm animals.

Two years ago, Kris Hedstrom turned her backyard into a nonprofit, and it's been growing ever since.

Some of the farm animals even are fitted for prosthetics to ensure they are as comfortable as possible.

Farm fun for the whole family at Old McMicky's Farm

Old McMicky's Farm first opened in Odessa in 1991.

There was a brief closure after a change in ownership, but it reopened in 2013.

It's a place for educational field trips and birthday parties but has grown to welcome brides and corporate events at the Barn at Crescent Lake.

Golden Spirit Alpaca Farm showcases unique animal

If you've ever driven down Keystone Road and noticed a large pasture and alpaca, we headed out to find exactly what they do.

It's the Golden Spirit Alpaca Ranch.

Brenda Crum and her husband, Frank, moved to the area in 2016 and sought out what they could do with the land.

Veterans, kids get specialized therapy at Quantum Leap Farm

There is everything at Quantum Leap, from therapeutic riding to retreats.

Quantum Leap provides programs for children with special needs and uses horses to help with speech and occupational therapy.

They are a nonprofit, so they rely heavily on donors. You can find out more about their programs and how to get involved by clicking here.

