In its 25th year, Odessa Wildlife Sanctuary finds continued support in giving animals a good home

One Odessa nonprofit has been making sure animals across Tampa Bay have a safe home.

Andy Kline co-founded the Odessa Wildlife Sanctuary with just one horse. It's now turned into more than 400 animals.

But it's something that wouldn't be possible without the help of the community.

Kline said, "We rely on it 100%. We don't have any grant funding right now — no other funding except relying on community support. We've got hundreds of supporters, great supporters. Every time we have a need, a cause, a fundraiser, fencing, whatever we need down here, habitats rebuilt, animal emergency, vet care, our supporters step right up and help us out."

Kline said they're not open to the public, and please don't just drop off animals to them. There is a process they have to go through.

They do offer private educational tours and host fundraisers.

You can read more about their animals and efforts to give animals a safe home by clicking here.