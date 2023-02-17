Farm fun for the whole family at Old McMicky's Farm

Old McMicky's Farm first opened in Odessa in 1991.

There was a brief closure after a change in ownership, but it reopened in 2013.

It's a place for educational field trips and birthday parties but has grown to welcome brides and corporate events at the Barn at Crescent Lake.

There are plenty of animals here for people to get first-hand experience, including milking a cow and holding chickens and rabbits.

Also, on the property, the old Camp Keystone.

Burt Reynolds was once a camp counselor here, a place where many people got to enjoy their summers.

