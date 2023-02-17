Nearly 3 years after fire, Odessa's Three Brothers Pizza reopens

"It took 31 months. It's been a long process. Nightmares. But finally, the nightmare is over. So we are here; we are open," said co-owner of Three Brothers Pizza, Sean Marsiglia.

A fire destroyed the location nearly two and a half years ago.

But after a lot of construction, they're back doing what they love in this community — making pizza.

The brothers were able to re-open on February 1, and immediately, business was booming.

"It reminds me of my hometown in New York. So it's just everyone is just close-knit. It's just we know their family, every single person in here his family. There's so many regulars. It's I don't want to cry. It's crazy because it's been so long. They literally go to Palm Harbor, they go to Town 'N' Country, we do catering and they're trying to support us throughout the whole, this whole process," said Marsiglia.

In fact, they're so busy it's hard to keep up. They need pizza makers and cooks.

They're hiring for positions 18+, and the pay is between $14 and $19 per hour, depending on experience. If you're interested, click here and give them a call.