Hillsborough County's Lake Rogers Park offers peaceful walking path

Posted at 4:59 AM, Feb 17, 2023
If you're looking for a new place to go for a walk, trail run, or just enjoy nature, we found the perfect spot in Odessa.

It's in Hillsborough County's Lake Rogers Conversation Park.

Take a quick walk from the parking lot, where you have to pay $2, down to lake Rogers.

Lake Rogers is Hillsborough County's largest lake without homes surrounding it. The park totals 275 acres.

Ashley Martin, Program Coordinator for Hillsborough County's Conservation and Environmental Lands Management Department, said, "It's not a far walk from the parking lot to the lake, and you just kind of you stop hearing as much of the traffic. You start to hear the frogs croaking, the birds chirping, you kind of get that experience of, oh, I've stepped away, and it's not a far drive from Tampa."

There are also water stations throughout the park, in case you forget.

The loop around lake Rogers is roughly two-and-a-half miles long.

This is also part of the Hillsborough County Hiking Spree, and they're also doing a guided hike on Monday, Feb. 27, at 8 a.m.

