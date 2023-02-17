Odessa dog boarding, daycare facility helps provide safe place for rescues

The Mutt Meetup on Gunn Highway is a doggy daycare and boarding facility.

It specializes in helping dogs get some much-needed exercise and socialization.

A unique factor to their boarding services is that most of their dogs are outside playing.

Owner Ever Lyons also works with local rescue groups and shelters to make sure that the dogs have a safe but temporary home.

"If they need any medical care, we'll get the medical care. And then we also help them socialize. And then I adopt them out. So that's kind of part of the reason why I opened this place was to, you know, have the dog daycare, boarding business, but I also wanted to be able to give back in that respect, doing the rescue efforts on the side," said Lyons.

The Mutt Meetup is also hiring. Click here to contact them and find out more information.

Full disclosure, Ever Lyons is a former employee of ABC Action News.