Owner of Odessa cattle company hopes to inspire next generation

"We are on a postage stamp of what the old ranch used to be," explained Mike Ramasanto, owner of Bar4R Cattle Co.

Situated on land next to Starkey Market, the cows are something thousands of people drive by every day and have no idea about their story.

Ramasanto has been on this land for four years. But he was born and raised in Florida, much like the family before him. Ramasanto is a true Florida cowboy.

"Two years ago, we celebrated 500 years of cattle industry in the state of Florida, and Feeding America is a big thing for us," he said. "We're really, really proud of being cattlemen here in the state of Florida."

WFTS Bar4R Cattle Co

Like most Floridians, Ramasanto has seen the land get built up with development, and pastures get smaller. But that's not stopping him.

"The most important thing to me is to get kids involved in agriculture who wouldn't normally see agriculture. They come here, they see agriculture, they may not end up raising cattle, but they may help me in a different way. If they become an engineer, and they make a better grass or a better feed or a better way to, for us to do our job is what I'm looking for," said Ramasanto.

But it's also a chance for kids to see the work it takes to get from farm to table.

"This right here, the you-pick market here at the Starkey Ranch and Starkey Market is a big thing where people can come out and pick out what they like and, and actually pick it off the vine. And that's something that kids never do. They see cattle, and a lot of kids have never touched a cow. You know, I mean, that's it's kind of like not knowing how to swim in the state of Florida. It's kind of weird. But I like to make sure that kids come out. And you know, if I see kids at the gate, sometimes I'll get them out here and we'll come out here and, and let them scratch and touch a cow and you know, and just get near them," explained Ramasanto.

WFTS Bar4R Cattle Co

Even around all the development and changes, Ramasanto continues to raise his cattle on the land there is.

"So we're pretty proud to be the Florida cowboy. It is a big, big deal to us. You know, and as far as being cattlemen, we're probably on the fighting edge of conservation more than anybody. You know what I mean? We're trying to keep as much of this property as we can. People, they kind of gripe about all the car washes going up. And I like to say, imagine how we thought when you guys moved here," he said.

"I mean, we've been here and this right here is just like I said, it's a little slice of heaven. I like to tell people when I go to church, this is where it's at. Yeah, I mean, this is my church right here. And I'll sit out here on a Sunday with the boys and have a cup of coffee with the guys. And this is just a way to be, you know, to raise kids and our kids were raised with it. We're blessed to have four kids and now I got four grandkids. My grandkids like to be around the cows and so it's a good thing," said Ramasanto.

