Elizabeth's Animal Rescue and Sanctuary helps connect dogs to loving families

If there's one thing we learned in the Odessa community, it's that they love animals.

That's just the case at Elizabeth's Animal Rescue and Sanctuary or E.A.R.S. for short.

They're a dog rescue that loves and cares for dogs looking for a new home.

Susan Lambert, founder of Elizabeth's Animal Rescue and Sanctuary said, "Volunteering is a great way to get involved, and it's easy. We just ask for one day a week, one day, or one evening a week. And then you build from there. If you like it, great. You can go further. We go to events where we always need people to go to events take care of dogs."

Lambert said the name comes from her grandmother, who also rescued animals.

"So when I was very small, I spent summers up in Indiana with her, and she had a rescue. And then finally, she built a brick and mortar," explained Lambert. "And so it was bred into me. You know, some days it's a curse, some days it's a blessing. Depends on the day, you know, but so I've been doing it forever. "

If you're interested in adopting or volunteering, just click here to find out more information.