Pasco County nonprofit supports teachers and students all year long

Marjorie's Hope is a nonprofit that was started to help teachers with school supplies or even clothes for the school year.

It's named after Debi Shackowsky's sister, Marjorie, a teacher, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver.

Over the past 10 years, Marjorie's Hope has grown significantly, filling backpacks twice a year for kids in need and helping students in any way they can.

They also have a teacher's closet, so teachers have access to new or gently used clothing items.

Last year, they added the Cinderella and Prince Charming Projects to help students with prom and homecoming.

"However, we implement programs based on identifying unmet needs in the community when we're doing a project and that sort. So it's not shocking by when you see how much is there. We wouldn't be alive and operating if it wasn't for our amazing community," explained Shackowsky.

The first Cinderella and Prince Charming project of this year takes place on February 24.

Students can get new or gently used dresses, suits or tuxes for free.

