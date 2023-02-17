Rehabbing farm animals at Lady Bug Farm

The Lady Bug Farm is a sanctuary for abandoned, abused and injured farm animals.

Two years ago, Kris Hedstrom turned her backyard into a nonprofit, and it's been growing ever since.

Some of the farm animals even are fitted for prosthetics to ensure they are as comfortable as possible.

Hedstrom said she's working to create more awareness for these animals.

Hedstrom said, "Because they're so underrated. People do not realize how smart, caring, affectionate, trainable amazing animals that these farm animals are. And they are just absolutely everyone has of them has their own personality and they deserve you know, most of the time if there's anything wrong with a farm animal, they're put down nobody's gonna do anything for him."

Some of the animals here are up for adoption or even available through a foster program.

Plus, they're always in need of volunteers.