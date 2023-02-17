For nearly 45 years, Keystone Farmer's Market makes fresh, local food available

The Keystone Market is a staple in the community; it's been off Keystone Road since 1978.

"We're a local farmer's market that very much follows the traditions of the Florida roadside produce stands. We have a lot of local producers that bring things here. Everything from milk and beef, you know, all kinds of tomatoes, strawberries. We're also very focused on helping people to connect with nature through food and agriculture," explained owner Jeffrey Bakshis.

Baskhis has owned the market for the past 10 years and is dedicated to preserving it and making it his own.

You'll see the signs off Keystone Road for boiled peanuts (it's been the same recipe since 1978!), fresh vegetables, and, of course, a chance to feed the cows.

Inside the market, you'll find locally grown foods as well as locally made items.

"We are getting a lot of new visitors, which is great. Because, you know, it's awesome to have the support and bringing people out to Keystone. So they can kind of appreciate the rural character of it. And you know, the need to protect it and keep it this way. And so we feel like we have a part in that," explained Bakshis.

Outside the market, they're growing their own vegetables and flowers.

"It's a little over two acres. We're working towards implementing some of the latest technology that has been proven to help Florida farmers and increase their yields and also do so in a more environmentally conscious manner. They're helping with managing the environmental conditions, and particularly the water temperature, things like that. And it's a way for us to show people what they can do on their own growing food too. We're very fortunate to have worked with the University of Tampa in the past and their nonprofit management program, which helped us to obtain a grant through the USDA to be able to do this project and enhance the farm. So we're very grateful for that," said Bakshis.

There are all kinds of vegetables growing here. You can also stop and take a look at their sunflowers!

"You know, these farmer's markets are an iconic part of the Florida landscape. And you're right, a lot of places have sold out to developers or you know, just on commercial usage, as opposed to keeping a farmer's market. We think that you know the old ways really there's some wisdom to it and they're worth preserving. And so we're committed to doing everything we can to keep this place the way it is."

The market is open every day. You can get a look at their products and hours by clicking here.