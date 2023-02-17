Brooker Creek Preserve is Pinellas County's largest natural area

Pinellas County's Brooker Creek Preserve is one of the county's most precious parks.

The preserve sits on 8,700 acres, the largest natural area in Pinellas County.

You pull into the preserve right off Keystone Road. Make sure you watch for animals and head all the way back to the parking lot.

Then, take a quick walk along the boardwalk to the Environmental Education Center. The center isn't open every day, but the park is.

The center is worth a visit. Inside you can find educational experiences for both kids and adults.

Lara Milligan, Natural Resources Agent, said, "So it's like the demand is increasing, and we just feel it's really important to highlight this is the largest remaining natural area in Pinellas County. So emphasizing that just highlighting the value and importance of our natural resources that we have here."

The center is open Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The preserve features easy boardwalks and unpaved trails.

Plus, lot of animals. Turkeys, deer, tortoises, and birds. It's full of wildlife.

The Education Center will be getting a revamp, hopefully next year, with all new exhibits.

The preserve holds events, including toddler story time and guided hikes. You can find their schedule by clicking here.