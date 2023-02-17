Veterans, kids get specialized therapy at Quantum Leap Farm

"When I came to the farm, I found a lot of peace," said Army Veteran Karen Claflin Pollard.

Pollard has been coming to Quantum Leap Farm since 2018.

"It's helped me drastically. I got injured in service and got a traumatic brain injury and have PTSD," said Pollard.

After being part of veteran retreats and now therapy, she said she found a different outlook on life.

Pollard even volunteers at the farm now.

"I never thought riding around on a horse would like help with brain issues," explained Pollard.

"So you know, just we, we say here at Quantum, we always want to focus on our abilities versus disabilities. So you come off, you just feeling like oh, wow, I, I can do this," explained program director Jenna Miller.

There is everything at Quantum Leap, from therapeutic riding to retreats.

"The horses provide us this unconditional acceptance and regard. So they don't care where we've been, what's happened, what injury we may have, what debilitating disease we're dealing with. They just accept us for who we are. And you know, they just provide us that support, and you can build a relationship with them," explained Miller.

Pollard has this message for veterans who may be in a tough spot right now

"Open your eyes to different forms, alternative ways of healing, and if you can get to places like the farm, I suggest that you just give it a try and a chance because if you just ask for help, there is going to be somebody to listen," explained Pollard.

Quantum Leap provides programs for children with special needs and uses horses to help with speech and occupational therapy.

They are a nonprofit, so they rely heavily on donors. You can find out more about their programs and how to get involved by clicking here.