Keystone Ranch brings together families and animals in Odessa

Posted at 4:59 AM, Feb 17, 2023
If you're looking for a family-friendly event space, we found one of the perfect spots in Odessa.

Keystone Ranch specializes in family-friendly parties where you'll get to touch and/or feed goats, pigs and chickens.

It's locally owned by two families who bought the property about a year ago.

Recently, they even added the "Happy Camper," where you and five of your closest friends or family members can stay right on site.

Liza Ford, co-owner of Keystone Ranch, said, "I think that being out in the fresh air is just key for kids. Just to be able to run around and can be kids and the animals, it has been really awesome to watch, just for all the parties that we do. I will have the most introverted child who will connect with one of the animals. It might be a chicken, it might be one of the pigs, and just to watch their face light up."

Keystone Ranch also holds a summer camp that they are registering for right now. It's four weeks and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here to find out more information about the ranch and the programs they offer.

