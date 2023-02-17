Golden Spirit Alpaca Farm showcases unique animal

If you've ever driven down Keystone Road and noticed a large pasture and alpaca, we headed out to find exactly what they do.

It's the Golden Spirit Alpaca Ranch.

Brenda Crum and her husband, Frank, moved to the area in 2016 and sought out what they could do with the land.

That's when Brenda found the alpaca.

"And at that time, decided that we would look at an opportunity for a business focused on animals because of the agriculture area that's out here," explained Brenda.

Today, they have about 180 different alpacas on four different properties.

If you didn't know, the alpacas are shy and generally don't like to be in the pasture when it's nice out. They prefer the rain!

"But we'd like to spend time educating and make it a really good experience for people to not just learn about alpaca but to be with them so that they can see the behaviors I describe and talk about during the tour. That's a real fun opportunity. The student's opportunities are related to their FFA and 4H program, and they do get them ready for the State Fair," explained Brenda.

There are tours available here as well.

"We're just really thrilled to be out here. We were very fortunate to find the property. It was an unusual property because of the space that was offered and to be able to get into alpaca as the animal that they are. They're very spiritual animal and we love it," said Brenda.

Click here to find out more about their events and tours.