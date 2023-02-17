ReConnections Education Center prepares to open larger facility in Odessa

A New Port Richey nonprofit school focused on supporting kids with unique differences is in the process of moving to Odessa.

You're not going to find your traditional school setting at the ReConnections Education Center.

First, there's a 3:1 ratio for students to learn academics and life skills. Plus, playtime happens here!

"I think this shift from what traditional school has looked like isn't successful for every child. So when we start to look at what unique needs each kid can benefit from, they need to enjoy school, they need to feel safe when they go to school. And many of the kids, when they first come to us, haven't necessarily had those experiences," explained Joleen Fernald, Executive Director. "By us helping them feel safe and secure in a learning environment, then they're able to enjoy the process of learning, and they can start to engage in those passions and interests and things that they really love to do, that they can feel successful in doing that. You know, along the way."

They help students with a wide range of abilities from Kindergarten through 12th grade.

"So at any given time, you'll see kids on swings, you will see scooter boards, you might see them animal walking in the hallway, jumping, hopping, just all of these things that are these basic skills that are really hard for some of these children. And so that's pretty much what you're gonna see all the time when you come here. And we use a lot of those activities as well in the classrooms to support their learning," said Director Lilibel Bernhardt.

The school has quickly outgrown its current space in New Port Richey.

As soon as all the dots line up, they'll be moving to a 2,000 sq. ft. building in Odessa. It'll include a sensory gym, a 21-foot rock climbing wall and more accommodations.