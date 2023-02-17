Odessa's Suncoast Stables and Riding Academy

When you drive through Odessa, you'll notice space and land and lots of animals.

Many of those are horses.

We stopped by Suncoast Stables and Riding Academy for a look at what they do.

Kids of all ages come here to learn to ride horses for show.

It's something owner Krystle Lee is experienced with and passionate about.

All the horses here are also trained to drive.

We learned about the different disciplines that each student can learn here but also the importance of keeping stables like this, right in Odessa.

Lee said, "So I think it can teach a lot of confidence when you know, you can see, like, even a 5-year-old when they learn how to stop something of this size. There's a lot of confidence that comes from that. But also, we are rural, but you know, it's gonna be disappearing very quickly. We all can see the type of subdivisions coming up. So I think land conservation is going to be a big thing in the next five to 10 years, especially for the Tampa Bay area."

Lessons start here at just five years old.

They also hold a summer camp, which just started registration.

If you're interested in learning more, click here.