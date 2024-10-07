Hurricane Milton Live Blog: Category 5 storm headed for Tampa area

We're bringing you the most up-to-date information on Hurricane Milton as all of the Tampa Bay region prepares for the storm.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

Monday, Oct. 7

2:48 p.m.

Sarasota County is expected to shut off potable water services and lift stations for wastewater to customers on Siesta Key and Casey Key on Tuesday.

Sarasota County anticipates shutting off potable water services and lift stations for wastewater to our utility’s customers on Siesta Key and Casey Key on Tuesday, Oct. 8. This precautionary measure protects the community’s infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/CTiuOTSTnK — Sarasota County Government (@SRQCountyGov) October 7, 2024

2:40 p.m.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said emergency shoulder use has been activated for those planning to evacuate. The inside shoulder will be used for evacuation traffic on the following roads in the county:



I-4 eastbound

I-75 to Champions Gate

I-75 northbound: I-4 to I-10

🚙 𝐄𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 🚙

Emergency Shoulder Use (ESU) has been activated for all those planning to evacuate.



The inside shoulder will be used for evacuation traffic:

I-4 eastbound: I-75 to Champions Gate

I-75 northbound: I-4 to I-10



The outside… pic.twitter.com/QVjKelOeOM — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) October 7, 2024

2:39 p.m.

The city of Venice Utilities Department is expected to shut off water to the island of Venice Tuesday evening in advance of Hurricane Milton.

2:35 p.m.

ABC News is reporting that Governor Ron DeSantis has refused to take a call on Hurricane Milton from Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a source close to the governor.

According to ABC News, the DeSantis team believes the call from the Vice President is politically motivated, and thus, is refusing to take the call, according to the same source.

DeSantis staffers also said the governor has not spoken to President Biden in at least the last few days. He did speak with the FEMA administrator on Sunday.

Federal officials and resources remain in the state and are working with state emergency managers to prepare for Milton's landfall.

2:20 p.m.

Advent Health sent out the following message about incorrect information being distributed ahead of the storm.

AdventHealth is receiving calls about posts circulating on social media that AdventHealth is offering hotel vouchers to people who must evacuate due to Hurricane Milton. (Please see attached images).

This is false — AdventHealth is not offering vouchers for free hotel stays.

We are sharing this message on our social media platforms and on signage in our facilities to make sure our community and patients have the correct information:

"Our top priority at AdventHealth is the safety of our patients, visitors, and team members. AdventHealth is unable to support with individual sheltering needs, and those in need of shelter should refer to their community's Office of Emergency Management for an up-to-date list of shelter locations. Thank you for helping us keep our patients safe and for your collaboration as we implement temporary operational changes."

2:02 p.m.

FDOT is also actively implementing Emergency Shoulder Use along I-4 and portions of I-75 to help the flow of traffic for those evacuating.

1:40 p.m.

Governor DeSantis has suspended tolls to assist with Hurricane Milton evacuations.

WFTS Map of toll suspensions in Florida due to Hurricane Milton.

1:20 p.m.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management is using Tropicana Field as a deployment center for crews getting rid of debris. It will establish a 10,000-person base camp to support ongoing debris operations and post-landfall responders.

1:16 p.m.

Orlando International Airport will cease operations on Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Milton. Commercial operations will resume once it is safe to do so.

Operational Update/3 – Hurricane Milton

Our airport will cease commercial operations on Wednesday morning, in advance of Hurricane Milton. This move was made in coordination with our partners. We will resume commercial operations as soon as it is safe.

➡️ https://t.co/VAiO6KFJfY pic.twitter.com/3VwhV4MVvm — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) October 7, 2024

This story is developing and will be updated as we get more information.