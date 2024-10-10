Crane collapsed in Downtown St. Petersburg during high winds

Watch Now
A crane collapsed during high winds in Downtown St. Petersburg on Wednesday night. The crane was at the 400 Central building construction site.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crane collapsed during high winds in Downtown St. Petersburg on Wednesday night.

The crane was at the 400 Central building construction site, according to the City of St. Petersburg.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials are urging residents to continue sheltering in place and to avoid the area surrounding 400 Central Avenue.

