Florida SNAP recipients can now apply for food replacement

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that SNAP recipients will be able to apply for food replacement following Hurricane Milton.

The replacement is for those who lost food due to the storm. In order to apply, individuals must:



be a current SNAP recipient

fill out the form below by no later than October 19, 2024

provide proof of power outage of four hours or more or damage that would have caused food loss to their MyACCESS Account, except for households in Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, and Volusia Counties

Households in Brevard, Clay, Duval, Glades, Hendry, Indian River, Marion, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, and Sumter Counties should complete the replacement form and upload supporting verification of food loss to your MyACCESS Portal using "other" as the document type.

Click here to access the food replacement form.

The Department of Children and Families has also approved the purchase of hot foods with SNAP EBT benefits during Hurricane Milton recovery in the following counties:



Hillsborough

Highlands

Indian River

Manatee

Pasco

Pinellas

Sarasota

Volusia

This allowance will last until November 15, 2024.