Office of the Attorney General warns Floridians about disaster-related scams after recent hurricanes

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians to watch out for price gouging, disaster scams and fraud after Hurricane Milton.

"Hurricane Milton left a wide path of destruction across Florida, and it is important that everyone who is now beginning the recovery process knows to be vigilant of scams and price gouging, as well as other disaster-related schemes. Our Scams at a Glance: After the Storm resource contains valuable information for Floridians to help them avoid falling victim," said Moody.

Heavy winds from hurricanes such as Milton often result in littered roads and uprooted trees. If planning to request removal of fallen or nearby trees after a storm, follow these tips to avoid being scammed:



Watch out for anyone who approaches unsolicited about tree removal.

Get multiple written estimates and ask whether debris removal is included in the estimate.

Research a company thoroughly.

Check for proof of insurance and verify with the insurer that the policy is current.

Never pay the full amount upfront, and do not make a final payment until completely satisfied with the work.

Following a disaster like Hurricane Milton, it is common to see charity scams pop up as scammers aim to take advantage of generous Floridians. Review these tips to avoid falling for one of these schemes:

Beware of fake charities with similar names to well-known organizations.

Avoid solicitors that use high-pressure tactics or are hesitant to provide additional information about the charitable organization.

Consider donating to an established disaster-relief charity.

Ensure the charity is an accredited organization with the Better Business Bureau by searching the BBB Wise Giving Alliance website at Give.org and research the organization’s giving history at CharityNavigator.org.

Thomas Hyslip teaches digital forensics and cyber Crime at the University of South Florida. He said scams become more common after natural disasters.

"They prey on people in need and they know people are desperate for resources for assistance and unfortunately, the criminals,, the scammers use that to their advantage," said Hyslip.

"If they're saying they're from a government agency, ask for an ID. It's pretty easy to tell if an ID is fake, 9 times out of 10, they won't even have one," he said.

Bryan Oglesby, Director of Public Relations and Outreach Better Business Bureau said, "As of this point, BBB has received complaints involving this type of conduct post-Hurricane Helene & Milton:

• Price gouging or being overcharged

• Vacation rentals/hotels not giving refunds for reservations

• Insurance coverage

• Work paid for that wasn't completed prior to the hurricane."

Oglesby also said a customer called on Wednesday to check out a company that was charging him more than $9,000 to clear out his home in St. Pete along with tearing out all the water damaged items. They wanted $5,000 cash up front to start the job.

"They're after the money and so they're trying to get you to pay up front or give partial payment upfront and they'll schedule you and then they'll never come back," said Hyslip.

To file a complaint with the BBB, click here.

Anyone who suspects price gouging on storm-essential items can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by using the No Scam app, visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM. Attorney General Moody’s No Scam app can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android devices through the app store by searching No Scam.