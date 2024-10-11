Hurricane Milton: Recovery resources across Tampa Bay

General Relief Resources:
- Hurricane Milton Cleanup Hotline: 844-965-1386 or click here
- State of Florida Emergency Hotline: 1-800-342-3557
- Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990
- FEMA Registration: 1-800-621-3362 or click here
- Elder Affairs: 1-800-963-5337
- Feeding Tampa Bay (FTB) is stocked and ready to respond to the needs of the community: click here for FTB resources
- The Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund (TBRF) was activated to provide critical support to nonprofits engaged in relief efforts. For more information or to donate, click here.
- Florida Division of Emergency Management: floridadisaster.org
- Disasterassistance.gov
- State Assistance Information Line (SAIL): (850) 617-7200
- Hope Florida: click here or call (833) GET HOPE
- Samaritan's Purse: 833-747-1234
- Habitat for Humanity: 813-239-2248 *149
- Community Foundation Tampa Bay: click here
Relief Resources by County:
Citrus
- Emergency Management phone number: (352) 249-2700
- citrusbocc.com
- Red Cross (Citrus County Chapter): call 1-800-733-2767
- United Way of Citrus County: 352-795-5483
- To book transportation, please call: (352) 527-7630
- Citizen Information Line: 352-249-2775
DeSoto
- Emergency Management phone number: (863) 993-4831
- Self-reporting storm damage tool
- desotobocc.com
Hardee
- Emergency Management phone number: (863) 773-6373
- Report damage
- hardeecountyfl.gov
Hernando
- Emergency Management phone number: (352) 754-4083
- Report residential damage
- hernandocounty.us
Highlands
- Emergency Management phone number: (863) 402-7600
- Report damage
- highlandsfl.gov
Hillsborough
- Emergency Management phone number: (813) 272-6600
- hcfl.gov
- Hillsborough County Disaster Declaration document (PDF)
- Home Repair Requirements and Hazard Mitigation Measures
- Tampa Solid Waste Call Center: Residents ready for collection immediately can call 813-274-8811
Manatee
- Emergency Management phone number: (941) 749-3500
- Severe Weather Information Center
- If you find a lost pet, please contact Manatee County Animal Welfare
Pasco
- Emergency Management phone number: (727) 847-8137
- Pasco County Government Human Services is offering an online tool to help those in need: click here or call (727) 847-2411
- MyPasco.net
- Crisis Cleanup / Hurricane Cleanup: (844) 965-1386
- Report damage
Pinellas
- Emergency Management phone number: (727) 464-4333
- Pinellas County Information Center is open 24 hours: (727) 464-4333
- Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the County Information Center via online chat by clicking here.
- disaster.pinellas.gov
- Business owners can self-report physical and economic damage by clicking here.
- Homeowners can report residential damage here
- Report road or public infrastructure damage here
Polk
- Emergency Management phone number: (863) 519-7320
- Polk County Emergency Management
- Residential Hurricane Milton Debris Hotline: (833) 843-1920
- For Hurricane Milton-related questions: (863) 298-7500
Sarasota
- Emergency Management phone number: (941) 861-5000
- SCGov.net
- If you need help cleaning up damage from Hurricane Milton, call (844) 965-1386
- Business recovery resources
This list will be updated with additional resources as we receive them.
Multiple rescued in NW Lakeland after historic flooding from Hurricane Milton.
