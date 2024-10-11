Hurricane Milton: Recovery resources across Tampa Bay

General Relief Resources:

Hurricane Milton Cleanup Hotline: 844-965-1386 or click here

Feeding Tampa Bay (FTB) is stocked and ready to respond to the needs of the community: click here for FTB resources

The Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund (TBRF) was activated to provide critical support to nonprofits engaged in relief efforts. For more information or to donate, click here.

Florida Division of Emergency Management: floridadisaster.org

floridadisaster.org Disasterassistance.gov

State Assistance Information Line (SAIL): (850) 617-7200

Hope Florida: click here or call (833) GET HOPE

click here or call (833) GET HOPE Samaritan's Purse: 833-747-1234

833-747-1234 Habitat for Humanity: 813-239-2248 *149

Community Foundation Tampa Bay: click here

Relief Resources by County:

Citrus

Emergency Management phone number: (352) 249-2700

citrusbocc.com

Red Cross (Citrus County Chapter) : call 1-800-733-2767

: call 1-800-733-2767 United Way of Citrus County: 352-795-5483

352-795-5483 To book transportation, please call: (352) 527-7630

Citizen Information Line: 352-249-2775

DeSoto

Hardee

Emergency Management phone number: (863) 773-6373

Report damage

hardeecountyfl.gov

Hernando

Highlands

Emergency Management phone number: (863) 402-7600

Report damage

highlandsfl.gov

Hillsborough

Manatee

Emergency Management phone number: (941) 749-3500

Severe Weather Information Center

If you find a lost pet, please contact Manatee County Animal Welfare

Pasco

Emergency Management phone number: (727) 847-8137

Pasco County Government Human Services is offering an online tool to help those in need: click here or call (727) 847-2411

MyPasco.net

Crisis Cleanup / Hurricane Cleanup: (844) 965-1386

Report damage

Pinellas

Emergency Management phone number: (727) 464-4333

Pinellas County Information Center is open 24 hours: (727) 464-4333

Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the County Information Center via online chat by clicking here.

disaster.pinellas.gov

Business owners can self-report physical and economic damage by clicking here.

Homeowners can report residential damage here

Report road or public infrastructure damage here



Polk

Emergency Management phone number: (863) 519-7320

Polk County Emergency Management

Residential Hurricane Milton Debris Hotline: (833) 843-1920

For Hurricane Milton-related questions: (863) 298-7500

Sarasota

Emergency Management phone number: (941) 861-5000

SCGov.net

If you need help cleaning up damage from Hurricane Milton, call (844) 965-1386

Business recovery resources

This list will be updated with additional resources as we receive them.