Hurricane Milton: Recovery resources across Tampa Bay

Hurricane Resources
WFTS / NOAA
Hurricane Resources
General Relief Resources:

  • Hurricane Milton Cleanup Hotline: 844-965-1386 or click here
  • State of Florida Emergency Hotline: 1-800-342-3557
  • Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990
  • FEMA Registration: 1-800-621-3362 or click here
  • Elder Affairs: 1-800-963-5337
  • Feeding Tampa Bay (FTB) is stocked and ready to respond to the needs of the community: click here for FTB resources
  • The Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund (TBRF) was activated to provide critical support to nonprofits engaged in relief efforts. For more information or to donate, click here.
  • Florida Division of Emergency Management: floridadisaster.org
  • Disasterassistance.gov
  • State Assistance Information Line (SAIL): (850) 617-7200
  • Hope Florida: click here or call (833) GET HOPE
  • Samaritan's Purse: 833-747-1234
  • Habitat for Humanity: 813-239-2248 *149
  • Community Foundation Tampa Bay: click here

Relief Resources by County:

Citrus

  • Emergency Management phone number: (352) 249-2700
  • citrusbocc.com
  • Red Cross (Citrus County Chapter): call 1-800-733-2767
  • United Way of Citrus County: 352-795-5483
  • To book transportation, please call: (352) 527-7630
  • Citizen Information Line:  352-249-2775

DeSoto

Hardee

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Manatee

Pasco

  • Emergency Management phone number: (727) 847-8137
  • Pasco County Government Human Services is offering an online tool to help those in need: click here or call (727) 847-2411
  • MyPasco.net
  • Crisis Cleanup / Hurricane Cleanup: (844) 965-1386
  • Report damage

Pinellas

  • Emergency Management phone number: (727) 464-4333
  • Pinellas County Information Center is open 24 hours: (727) 464-4333
    • Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the County Information Center via online chat by clicking here.
  • disaster.pinellas.gov
  • Business owners can self-report physical and economic damage by clicking here.
  • Homeowners can report residential damage here
  • Report road or public infrastructure damage here

Polk

  • Emergency Management phone number: (863) 519-7320
  • Polk County Emergency Management
  • Residential Hurricane Milton Debris Hotline: (833) 843-1920
  • For Hurricane Milton-related questions: (863) 298-7500

Sarasota

This list will be updated with additional resources as we receive them.

Multiple rescued in NW Lakeland after historic flooding from Hurricane Milton

