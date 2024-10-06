Shelters open up across the area ahead of Hurricane Milton

TAMPA, Fla. — Shelters are opening across the area in anticipation of Hurricane Milton, which is making its way across the Gulf of Mexico.

All residents should check their local county's website to ensure they have all information for shelters. Find your county below.

This list will be updated.

County sites offering shelter information:

Citrus:

Hernando:

The following public shelter will open at 8am on Tuesday, October 8, 2024:

Challenger K-8 at13400 Elgin Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609

Open for special needs clients, general population, and pets



Hardee:

Hillsborough:

Manatee:

The following locations will be opening emergency shelters Monday afternoon: Mills Elementary School (7200 69th St. E., Palmetto) Miller Elementary School (601 43rd St. W., Bradenton) Myakka Elementary School (37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City)



Pasco

The following shelters will open Monday, October 7, 2024, at noon:

Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road, Dade City Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Avenue, Hudson Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Road, Wesley Chapel River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, 11611 Denton Avenue, Hudson (Special Needs Only)



Polk

Highlands