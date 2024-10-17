Organizations that help people experiencing homelessness see increase in need after Hurricane Milton

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Organizations that help people who are experiencing homelessness are now working to recover after hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"I've seen damage in the past but not this intense. This is horrific," said Salahdin Miller, who lives in an apartment at Pinellas Hope.

Miller's home is barely recognizable.

"Mental and physical displacement…but we learn to deal with and learn to work together the best we can," said Miller.

Pinellas Hope is an organization that houses people experiencing homelessness.

"If not, where would we go, what would we do, how can we get back up on our feet?" said Miller.

Hurricane Milton destroyed much of the property.

"In my nine years this is the most damage I've ever seen. The water and the winds were so great, we had the tents go down, we had platforms moved, the blocks of platforms, you saw those, they are heavy. They floated away. Trees fell on buildings, power lines were down," said Lou Ricardo with the organization.

Organizers said it would take roughly $100,000 to fix the property's damage but roughly $700,000 to prevent further flooding from storms.

"To install drainage to remove water," said Ricardo.

Pinellas Hope organization leaders said their clients are staying here at St. Catherine's of Siena Catholic Church until Pinellas Hope can be restored and safe to return to, but they said this transition can have a big impact on clients mental health.

The storm also impacts other organizations, like St. Vincent De Paul CARES.

"We have some resources to help folks out but during times like this, those emergency resources that even we have they dwindle very very quickly," said Mark Cooper with St. Vincent De Paul CARES.

The organization provides meals to needy people, and their pantry is depleting.

"We are having an uptick in the clients who need services," said Cooper.

Another organization, the Homeless Empowerment Program, has also noticed the need.

"So many people are now without a home, without a vehicle without a job, this is absolutely going to add to the pipeline of homelessness in our community," said Ashley Lowery with HEP.

All three organizations now ask for monetary and food donations to meet demand.

In the meantime, Miller is hopeful.

"What's most important is I'm grateful that Pinellas Hope still exists and will continue to go out. Without it, I wouldn't know what I'd be doing," said Miller.